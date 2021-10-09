New car registrations in Kerry up 13% so far this year

New car registrations in Kerry so far this year are up 13%.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

In Kerry, 108 new passenger cars were registered during September, down just one on the same month last year.

So far this year, there have been 2,121 new cars registered in Kerry, a 13.6% increase on the same time last year, according to the SIMI.

New diesel car sales have dropped 6.5% to 835, and petrol registrations have also fallen 2% to 638, as of the end of September.

334 petrol electric hybrid vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry, up 117 on the same time last year.

There have been 102 new electric cars registered, up 50, and 102 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up 60 on last year.

There have also been 100 diesel electric hybrids registered, up 89, eight petrol and gas cars, and two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids in the county so far this year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry during September were down 22%, with 39 registered; so far this year, there have been 764 registered in Kerry, up 36% on the same time last year.

There were seven heavy commercial vehicles registered in Kerry during September, up 600% from just one in September last year, with registrations so far this year up 59% to 51.