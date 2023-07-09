New car registrations in Kerry down 26% since last year in June

New car registrations in Kerry for the month of June were down 26% on last year.

Used imports were also down, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

During the month of June, there were 50 new cars registered in Kerry, down 18 vehicles or 26% on the same month last year.

Advertisement

New car registrations in the year to date are up 6% to 1,555, on the same period last year (1,463).

Of the 50 new cars registered, 18 were electric; this is up two on the same month last year.

New electric vehicle registrations so far this year are up 48% to 215.

Advertisement

Sixteen (16) diesel new cars were registered in Kerry last month, down 32 vehicles or 66% on June last year.

There were nine petrol registrations, down 21 on June last year, an 18% drop.

Last month saw five petrol electric hybrid new cars being registered in Kerry, down one on June last year.

Advertisement

The final two new cars were petrol/plug-in electric hybrids; there had been none of these registered in June of last year.

There were 45 used imports registered in Kerry last month, down 18 on June last year or a 28% drop.

So far this year, used imports in Kerry are up 33 vehicles or 9.3% to 386.

Advertisement

There were 19 light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations in Kerry last month, up two vehicles or a 12% increase.

There were nine heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations, up from three in June last year, a 200% jump.