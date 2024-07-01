Advertisement
New bus service between Fenit and Tralee launched

Jul 1, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
A new daily bus service between Tralee and Fenit has been launched.

TFI Local Link began the 278 route this morning, which offers seven return trips daily and an additional evening service on Friday and Saturday.

The route connects Fenit, Kilfenora, Spa, Monavalley, MTU Kerry campus, UHK and Tralee.

Alan O’Connell, General Manager of TFI Local Link Kerry, says the new route will benefit students as well as local people and visitors heading for the beach and harbour.

More information on Route 278 can be found here.

