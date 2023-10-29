Advertisement
New book records 500 species of fungi in Killarney National Park

Oct 29, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
New book records 500 species of fungi in Killarney National Park
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
A new book has been launched, recording 500 species of microorganisms in Killarney National Park.

Fungi of Killarney National Park was researched and produced by Louis O’Toole and published by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

It’s the most comprehensive inventory of fungi recorded in the national park, documenting almost 500 species through photographs and text.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan launched the book, saying it pays tribute to an often-overlooked corner of the natural world.

Divisional Manager with the National Park and Wildlife Service, Éamonn Meskell says the book is of enormous importance to Killarney National Park, adding it portrays the unique and important ecological diversity that exists in the park.

 Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

 Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
