New book published on Kerry early Neolithic portal tombs

Aug 26, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A new book published by Kerry County Council tells the story of two of the most important archaeological features of the Kerry and Irish landscape.

The portal tombs at Killaclohane near Milltown date to around 3,700 BC, at the beginning of the Neolithic Period.

In 2015, Killaclohane I was in danger of collapsing, so the council funded the conservation and excavation of it, as well as excavations at another nearby portal tomb, Killaclohane II.

The research into these is detailed in a new book, Stone, Bone and Belonging by Kerry County Archaeologist, Dr Michael Connolly.

He says Killaclohane II appears to be slightly older but had collapsed, so the portal tomb known as Killaclohane I is the oldest standing monument in Kerry.

Killaclohane II portal tomb

