New blood science laboratory at UHK due for completion in May

University Hospital Kerry's new blood sciences laboratory is due to be completed next May.

The €6.75 million investment will see the creation of an extension and refurbishment of the existing pathology laboratory.

The new blood science laboratory at UHK will be home to two newly commissioned blood group analysers and will be designed to accommodate increased molecular testing developments.

The lab is part of an overall €12.75 million investment into UHK.

This includes an additional obstetrics theatre, an upgrade and extension to the Oncology Ward, extra accommodation in the orthopaedic ward, and enhanced maternity-birthing, triage assessment, and antenatal wards.

The investment has led to the creation of a number of additional posts within UHK across various departments, including Chief Medical Scientist level roles - in blood transfusion, haematology and biochemistry.

