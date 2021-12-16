 New assistant arts officer appointed in Kerry

A new assistant arts officer has been appointed in Kerry.

Hannah Pinckheard, a former student of Presentation Secondary School Tralee, is taking on the role, which is jointly funded by Kerry County Council and the Arts Council for three years.

Hannah studied architecture, and has previously worked with the Irish Architecture Foundation, Dublin City Council Culture Company, and the National Library of Ireland.

Her aim for her new role is to promote culture, and to use it to connect people to place and each other.