New addition to board of directors for Animation Dingle

Animation Dingle has announced a new addition to its board of directors.

Bonnie Arnold has worked on animated films including Tarzan, How to Train Your Dragon and Toy Story.

Ms Arnold has been a dedicated supporter of the festival since she first attended Animation Dingle in 2019.

Commenting on the announcement this week Maurice Galway, Founder and Director of Animation Dingle said “We are honoured to have Bonnie join our Board of Directors. Her remarkable expertise and passion for animation will bring fresh inspiration and guidance to our festival, helping us nurture young Irish talent and celebrate our creative companies on a global scale”

Since first attending Animation Dingle as a guest in 2019, Arnold has been a dedicated supporter of the festival, maintaining strong connections and championing its presence in Los Angeles and at international events. “I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at Animation Dingle,” said Arnold. “Dingle is such a remarkable place, a hub full of energy and creativity that inspires artists from around the world. Ireland has built an incredible reputation in the animation industry, with Irish companies producing work of the highest quality and originality. I’m thrilled to support this board and the work they do on the festival as it continues to foster young Irish creative talent.”

Animation Dingle continues to strengthen the profile of Ireland as a worldwide centre of excellence in animation, with Arnold’s deep connections in the Hollywood animation industry, her advocacy will help attract top talent to the festival, providing Irish animation students with unprecedented access to industry leaders.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bonnie Arnold to the Board of Directors at Animation Dingle. Her exceptional achievements, from producing iconic films like “Toy Story” and the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy to championing emerging voices in animation, bring a wealth of expertise and inspiration to our festival. Animation Dingle has always been about connecting emerging talent with opportunities, and Bonnie’s unparalleled global industry experience and deep connections will help us take this mission to new heights. With her on board, we look forward to fostering even more young animators, showcasing their talent on a global stage, and further solidifying Ireland’s reputation as a leader in world-class animation." John Rice, CEO Jam Media and Co – founder of Animation Dingle

Animation Dingle is presented by Jam Media and is supported by Screen Ireland and Enterprise Ireland and attracts guests from around the world. This year the festival runs March 21-22, 2025.