Animation Dingle announces award winners for 2022

Animation Dingle has announced the winners of its annual awards ceremony.

The festival, now in its 10th year, ran from Monday to Saturday this week in virtual form.

Students and industry professionals competed across 15 categories in the awards, with over 100 films from 20 countries involved in the competition.

Full list of winners:

Best Irish Student sponsored by RTÉjr: ‘This is Why’ Sean Roberts from IADT

Best Writer sponsored by Animation Ireland and National Talent Academy for Animation: ‘This is Why’ Sean Roberts from IADT

Best International Student sponsored by CBBC: ‘Seine’s tears’ from Pôle 3D, France

Best Director sponsored by Enterprise Ireland: ‘Seine’s tears’ from Pôle 3D, France

Best 3D/CGI sponsored by Boulder Media: ‘Seine’s tears’ from Pôle 3D, France

Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa

Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur

Best Design/Art Direction sponsored by JAM Media: ‘The Forty Foot’ Patrick O’ Callaghan

from IADT

Best Animation sponsored by MILKSHAKE!: ‘The Forty Foot’ from IADT

Best 2D sponsored by Cartoon Saloon: ‘Shelly Banks’ Alex Hughes from BCFE

Best Stop Motion sponsored by Aardman Animations: ‘An Ostrich Told Me the World is

Fake and I Think I Believe It’ Lachlan Pendragon from Griffith Film School, Australia

Best Music/Sound Design sponsored by EGG Post Production Studios: ‘The Guitar’ Domhnall Cotter from IADT

Best Irish Professional Short sponsored by the IDA: ‘Fall Of The Ibis King’ by Josh O'Caoimh and Mikai Geronimo

Best International Professional Short sponsored by Nickelodeon: ‘Affairs of the Art’ by Joanna Quinn

Best Animated Short Audience Choice Award sponsored by Lighthouse Studios, decided on by the audience; ‘Catalyst’ - Ulster University - Caitlin Gillespie, Patrick Gallagher, Matthew Kernaghan

Murakami Recipient 2022 sponsored by Brown Bag Films: Eileen Bell, Senior Business Development adviser with Enterprise Ireland.

Best Sting presented by JAM Media and Animation Dingle! ‘The Call’ Shay Commander from University of Dundee

Young Animator of the Year (YAOTY) sponsored by the Disney Channel. Selected by Orion Ross from Disney: ‘Planet Play Pause’ by Max Hendrickson from Mount Temple Comprehensive School