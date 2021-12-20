New 10-year management programme launched for Skellig Michael

A new 10-year management programme has been launched for Skellig Michael.

The plan details over 90 actions to protect, conserve and promote the island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This new 10-year plan was launched by Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcom Noonan and the Minister of State with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan. They say it’s an important milestone in the story of Sceilg Mhichíl, which began when monks first colonised the island, as early as the sixth century.

Both Ministers say this plan reaffirms the shared mission of their departments to protect, conserve and promote an appreciation of the early monastic site and its island setting; this will ensure it’s preserved for present and future generations.

Among the actions listed in the management plan include preservation of Skellig Michael’s heritage, natural heritage conservation, monitoring the impacts of climate change, a sustainable management of tourism and visits to Skellig Michael and local engagement and stakeholder dialogue.

The full plan can be seen here.