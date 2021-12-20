Advertisement
News

New 10-year management programme launched for Skellig Michael

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
New 10-year management programme launched for Skellig Michael New 10-year management programme launched for Skellig Michael
Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/REPRO FREE;
Share this article

A new 10-year management programme has been launched for Skellig Michael.

The plan details over 90 actions to protect, conserve and promote the island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This new 10-year plan was launched by Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcom Noonan and the Minister of State with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan. They say it’s an important milestone in the story of Sceilg Mhichíl, which began when monks first colonised the island, as early as the sixth century.

Advertisement

Both Ministers say this plan reaffirms the shared mission of their departments to protect, conserve and promote an appreciation of the early monastic site and its island setting; this will ensure it’s preserved for present and future generations.

Among the actions listed in the management plan include preservation of Skellig Michael’s heritage, natural heritage conservation, monitoring the impacts of climate change, a sustainable management of tourism and visits to Skellig Michael and local engagement and stakeholder dialogue.

The full plan can be seen here.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus