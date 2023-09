An event is being held in Tralee this evening about scaling businesses from the Kingdom.

The Network Ireland Kerry Branch is hosting its September Spotlight Event at the Rose Hotel from 6:30 to 8:30 this evening.

There’ll be a panel of speakers including Ruth McCarthy of Fexco, Helen O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan’s Bakery, Kathleen Wall-Sheehy of ViClarity, and Emily Brick of Athena Analytics.

This event is open to members and non-members, but registration is required here.