Nearly one person in 8 in Kerry has only completed primary school

A study of deprivation in Ireland has found that Kerry is marginally below the national average when it comes to economic well being.

The national index of deprivation was carried out by Pobal, the social inclusion and development agency.

It also found that last year, almost one person in 8 in Kerry had only received a primary school education.

Nationally, the index found that almost 200,000 people now live in areas classed as either very or extremely disadvantaged.

Based on last year’s census findings, Kerry’s unemployment rate stands at around 9%. (Unemployment rate - male 9.23%, female 8.78%.)

The proportion of the county's population that only had primary education was 11.44%.

The proportion at third level education in Kerry in 2022 stood at almost 40% (36.65%).

It found there's been an increase of almost 6% in the county's population between 2016 (147,707) and 2022 (156,458).

The age dependency ratio in Kerry last year was 37.28% while the lone parent ratio was 17.51%

