Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at Tralee centre placed in school

Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at the Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee has a school place.

That’s according to CEO of North, East and West Kerry Development, Eamonn O'Reilly.

NEWKD and South Kerry Development Partnership are co-ordinating efforts locally to support the Ukrainian refugees.

Over 800 Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Kerry so far.

Many are staying in the 140-bed Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee, while there are almost 260 refugees in the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

North, East and West Kerry Development and South Kerry Development Partnership are working along with Kerry County Council and other agencies to settle the refugees in the county.

They’re co-ordinating efforts on the ground locally, establishing their needs, and trying to link up with various agencies to offer support.

They’re also working closely with SVP, and trying to get children started in education.

Eamonn O'Reilly of NEWKD says nearly every child staying at the Earl of Desmond Hotel, Tralee has a place in a local school.

Meanwhile a Kerry councillor is calling for vacant garda stations to be made available to house Ukrainian refugees.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says there are several in Kerry and right across the country.