Advertisement
News

Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at Tralee centre placed in school

Mar 28, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at Tralee centre placed in school Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at Tralee centre placed in school
Share this article

Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at the Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee has a school place.

That’s according to CEO of North, East and West Kerry Development, Eamonn O'Reilly.

NEWKD and South Kerry Development Partnership are co-ordinating efforts locally to support the Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

Over 800 Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Kerry so far.

Many are staying in the 140-bed Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee, while there are almost 260 refugees in the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

North, East and West Kerry Development and South Kerry Development Partnership are working along with Kerry County Council and other agencies to settle the refugees in the county.

Advertisement

They’re co-ordinating efforts on the ground locally, establishing their needs, and trying to link up with various agencies to offer support.

They’re also working closely with SVP, and trying to get children started in education.

Eamonn O'Reilly of NEWKD says nearly every child staying at the Earl of Desmond Hotel, Tralee has a place in a local school.

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile a Kerry councillor is calling for vacant garda stations to be made available to house Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says there are several in Kerry and right across the country.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus