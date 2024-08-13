Nearly 40% drop in electric vehicles sold in Kerry in first six months of 2024

Rural counties have the lowest uptake of EVs, with Fine Gael Deputy Richard Bruton calling for more incentives to encourage rural motorists to switch to electric vehicles.

There was a 37.21% drop in the number of electric vehicles sold in Kerry in the first six months of the year.

That's according to the latest figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Just 8.3% of the cars sold in Kerry between 1st of January and 30th June were electric cars, down from 13.82% during the same period last year.

This is inline with a nationwide trend, with the Central Statistics Office saying sales of new electric car sales nationwide dropped 24% between January and July compared to the same period last year.