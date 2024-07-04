New electric car sales down in Kerry as number of new petrol and diesel models remain high

More petrol and diesel cars are still being registered in Kerry than electric cars.

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry also show that there are more new automatic cars than manual cars being registered here in Kerry.

New sales of electric cars so far are down by 37%, while petrol and diesel sales are both up on 2023.

There were just 25 new cars registered in Kerry throughout the month of June, which is the last month of the 241 reg.

So far this year, there have been 1,620 new car sales in the county, which is up 4% on the first half of 2023.

The most common engine type for the new cars in Kerry this year is petrol with 520 units, accounting for 32% of new cars; new petrol sales are up 7% this year in Kerry.

Sales of new diesel cars are also up, by over 16% to 499 so far this year – this is the second most popular engine type at about 31%.

Petrol Electric (Hybrid) is the next most common engine type with 338 sales in Kerry so far this year, that’s up over 24% on 2023.

Petrol/Plug-In Electric Hybrid sales are also up 20% on last year, accounting for around eight per cent of sales in Kerry in 2024.

There has been a 37% drop in new electric cars being registered in Kerry though, with just 135 sales so far this year.

There are also more automatic cars being registered in Kerry than manual; automatic registrations are up 8% to 896, manual sales are down 1% to 724.

Grey was by far the most popular colour for new passenger cars registered in Kerry this year.

The most popular make was Toyota, with 228 new sales this year, followed by Hyundai with 213.

The most popular model of new cars registered in Kerry this year is the Hyundai Tucson, followed by the Kia Sportage.

Light commercial vehicle sales are up 25% this year, while heavy commercial vehicle registrations are up 30%.