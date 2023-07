Almost 3,500 (3,479) taxpayers are currently claiming the rent tax credit in Kerry.

The Rent Tax Credit was introduced by Finance Act 2022 and can be claimed in respect of qualifying rent paid in 2022 and subsequent years to end-2025.

Nationally over 238,000 (238,066) taxpayers claimed the tax rent credit so far.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan.