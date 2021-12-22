 Nearly 1,000 detections of mobile phone use while driving in Kerry so far this year

The top garda in Kerry says she's surprised at the number of people being caught using their mobile phone while driving.

Up to the end of October, 947 people were caught using their mobile phones while driving in the Kerry Garda Division this year.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster says gardaí caught drivers on their phones, both through the use of static and mobile checkpoints.

She says the level of mobile phone use while driving by Kerry drivers is significant.

Chief Superintendent Foster adds it's surprising that people are still using their phones while driving, despite many having Bluetooth connections to their cars' speakers.