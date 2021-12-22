Advertisement
News

 Nearly 1,000 detections of mobile phone use while driving in Kerry so far this year

Dec 22, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
 Nearly 1,000 detections of mobile phone use while driving in Kerry so far this year  Nearly 1,000 detections of mobile phone use while driving in Kerry so far this year
Share this article

The top garda in Kerry says she's surprised at the number of people being caught using their mobile phone while driving.

Up to the end of October, 947 people were caught using their mobile phones while driving in the Kerry Garda Division this year.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster says gardaí caught drivers on their phones, both through the use of static and mobile checkpoints.

Advertisement

She says the level of mobile phone use while driving by Kerry drivers is significant.

Chief Superintendent Foster adds it's surprising that people are still using their phones while driving, despite many having Bluetooth connections to their cars' speakers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus