Nearly 1,000 complaints made to Irish Water in Kerry over past three years

Irish Water received nearly 1,000 complaints from people in Kerry over the past three years.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, Irish Water provided a log of all complaints it received in relation to water and wastewater services.

Irish Water provided a list of the complaints it received during 2019, 2020 and up to August 2021.

Advertisement

During this period, it received 973 complaints from Kerry.

It assigned each complaint a colour, according to severity.

While individual details were not given, most complaints centred on billing issues, metering concerns, payment queries and concerns about water network operations.

Advertisement

The majority of complaints were made over the phone or via email, however, complaints through Twitter were also logged.

Irish Water says it encourages the public to continue to use its customer care helpline which is operational 24/7 for queries relating to water and wastewater services.

It says it values feedback from customers and welcomes suggestions about how it can improve its service.