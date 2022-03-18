Advertisement
National Youth Council of Ireland appeals for Kerry volunteers

Mar 18, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
National Youth Council of Ireland appeals for Kerry volunteers
The National Youth Council of Ireland is appealing to Kerry to people to volunteer with local youth work groups.

 The council saw a sharp decline in the number of volunteers throughout the pandemic, recording a 64% drop since 2020.

 The national volunteer recruitment campaign 'Community is You' aims to inspire and encourage people to get involved with local youth work groups, and ultimately restore youth work volunteer numbers to pre-pandemic levels. 

NYCI is calling for people aged 18 and over to visit the 'Community is You' webpage for more information.

 

