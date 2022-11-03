National IFA reps will attend meeting with Kerry IFA County Executive

National representatives from the IFA will attend a meeting with the Kerry IFA County Executive this evening.

The meeting follows the National Council of the IFA approving a sanction arising from a complaint made by the Kerry County Chair Kenny Jones.

The complaint related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones.

The sanction means the, Kerry IFA Dairy Committee rep, Michael O’Dowd is suspended from holding an officer position within IFA for four years, with the option to appeal after two years.

IFA president Tim Cullinan, Director General Damian McDonald, Chair of the National Rules Committee Martin Stapelton and Munster Regional Chair Harold Kingston will all attend tonight’s meeting in Tralee.