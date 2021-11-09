National director for acute hospitals expected to visit UHK this week

The national director for acute hospitals is expected to visit University Hospital Kerry later this week.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he understands that Liam Woods, the national director for acute hospitals, will meet with management and staff at UHK on Friday.

Deputy Daly and Sinn Féin spokesperson for health Deputy David Cullinane met with hospital management, consultants, nurses, the ambulance service, unions, dentists and community health care representatives yesterday.

The Kerry TD says the problems at UHK may seem insurmountable but it's clear action must be taken now.

Deputy Pa Daly says he hopes the HSE listen and implement the solutions that have been brought to the table.