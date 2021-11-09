Advertisement
News

National director for acute hospitals expected to visit UHK this week

Nov 9, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
National director for acute hospitals expected to visit UHK this week National director for acute hospitals expected to visit UHK this week
Share this article

The national director for acute hospitals is expected to visit University Hospital Kerry later this week.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he understands that Liam Woods, the national director for acute hospitals, will meet with management and staff at UHK on Friday.

Deputy Daly and Sinn Féin spokesperson for health Deputy David Cullinane met with hospital management, consultants, nurses, the ambulance service, unions, dentists and community health care representatives yesterday.

Advertisement

The Kerry TD says the problems at UHK may seem insurmountable but it's clear action must be taken now.

Deputy Pa Daly says he hopes the HSE listen and implement the solutions that have been brought to the table.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus