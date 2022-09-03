National Cinema Day being celebrated in Kerry today with special screenings

National Cinema Day is being celebrated throughout Kerry today, with reduced-price admission and special screenings in movie theatres all over the county.

To celebrate the nation's love of film, admission tickets are reduced to just €4 in participating cinemas, including premium seats and 3D screenings.

Among the movies listed for viewing are the new Michael Flatley film 'Blackbird', Star Trek 2 and the classic Spielberg masterpiece 'ET'.

Director of Omniplex Cinemas Mark Anderson says despite the advent of streaming and the recent challenge of the pandemic, Kerry people still love to go to the cinema: