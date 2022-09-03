Advertisement
News

National Cinema Day being celebrated in Kerry today with special screenings

Sep 3, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrynews
National Cinema Day being celebrated in Kerry today with special screenings National Cinema Day being celebrated in Kerry today with special screenings
Share this article

National Cinema Day is being celebrated throughout Kerry today, with reduced-price admission and special screenings in movie theatres all over the county.

 

To celebrate the nation's love of film, admission tickets are reduced to just €4 in participating cinemas, including premium seats and 3D screenings.

Advertisement

 

Among the movies listed for viewing are the new Michael Flatley film 'Blackbird', Star Trek 2 and the classic Spielberg masterpiece 'ET'.

 

Advertisement

Director of Omniplex Cinemas Mark Anderson says despite the advent of streaming and the recent challenge of the pandemic, Kerry people still love to go to the cinema:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus