N22 road to close nightly at Farranfore to facilitate watermains works

Sep 29, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
N22 road to close nightly at Farranfore to facilitate watermains works
The N22 road will be closed in Farranfore at night to facilitate watermains works next week.

The road will close from next Monday (October 4th) to Thursday (October 7th), from 7pm to 7am; the road will be open each day outside of these hours.

Irish Water is carrying out night-time road works as part of the Kerry leakage Reduction Programme which includes the replacement of 1km of trunk mains.

Diversions will be in place and will be signposted on approach to the area from all routes.

The recommended diversion for traffic travelling from the Killarney area to Tralee and vice versa is via Killorglin and Milltown on the N72 and N70 national roads. Local access for residents and emergency services will be provided.

Irish Water says it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure its work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

