Murphy’s Ice Cream opens outlet in China

Murphy’s Ice Cream has opened an outlet in China.
The Dingle-headquartered business has shops in Dingle, Killarney, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, and Cork, and has opened this week in the Pavilion shopping mall in Dalian in China.
