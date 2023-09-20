Advertisement
News

Murphy’s Ice Cream opens outlet in China

Sep 20, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Murphy’s Ice Cream opens outlet in China
Photo: Murphy's Ice Cream Facebook
Share this article

Murphy’s Ice Cream has opened an outlet in China.

The Dingle-headquartered business has shops in Dingle, Killarney, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, and Cork, and has opened this week in the Pavilion shopping mall in Dalian in China.

 

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Another All-Ireland ploughing title for Kerry
Advertisement
Two Kerry companies win at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry companies win at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards
Triduum for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney 21st, 22nd and 23rd of September
Another All-Ireland ploughing title for Kerry
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus