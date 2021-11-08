Munster Technological University is officially opened

The flag has been officially raised on all six Munster Technological University campuses in Kerry and Cork.

The official opening was performed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Higher Education Minster Simon Harris.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley raised the flag at the MTU Kerry North Campus.

It is 311 days since MTU was formed; it is the first university in Kerry and the newest university in Cork in 176 years.

MTU offers 140 courses to 18,000 students.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said MTU will be transformative for the south west region and will be key to developing a skills pipeline to rejuvenate regional development: