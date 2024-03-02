Advertisement
Municipal District Awards hosted by Kerry County Council

Mar 2, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council hosted Municipal District Awards last Thursday.

The Listowel MD awards were presented at Áras an Phiarsaigh, Listowel.

Several people and organisations were honoured, including golfer Jake Shine, Ballybunion Golf Club Ladies’ team, and Listowel Pitch and Putt Club.

Listowel Community Centre, Clanmaurice Camogie team and Joe Murphy – St John’s Listowel were also honoured.

The Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD awards were presented at Benner’s Hotel, Dingle.

Mark O’Connor, Dingle Hub and Jack Kennedy were all recognised at these awards.

