Advertisement
News

Multi million investment announced for Mid Kerry school

Nov 9, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Multi million investment announced for Mid Kerry school Multi million investment announced for Mid Kerry school
Share this article

A multi-million euro investment has been announced for a school in Mid Kerry.

The Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the investment will provide additional accommodation in Nagle Rice Primary School, Milltown.

The school has received project approval for a state-of-the-art extension, which will consist of three mainstream classrooms and two special education teaching rooms. Minster Foley says the funding is recognition of the hard-working school community in Nagle Rice Primary School and its long-standing, proactive contribution to education in the area.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus