Multi million investment announced for Mid Kerry school

A multi-million euro investment has been announced for a school in Mid Kerry.

The Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the investment will provide additional accommodation in Nagle Rice Primary School, Milltown.

The school has received project approval for a state-of-the-art extension, which will consist of three mainstream classrooms and two special education teaching rooms. Minster Foley says the funding is recognition of the hard-working school community in Nagle Rice Primary School and its long-standing, proactive contribution to education in the area.