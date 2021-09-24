Multi million euro extension approved for Tralee school

A multi-million-euro extension has been approved for a Kerry school.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced that the extension for St Ita’s and St Joseph’s Special School in Tralee has been approved.

St Ita’s and St Joseph’s Special School caters for students of 4-18 years of age with special educational needs.

This extension will provide four new special educational needs classrooms for the school as well as a social skills room.

Minister for Education Norma Foley, who visited the school earlier, says she believes this additional accommodation will go further to support the children of St Ita’s and St Joseph’s.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD adds this extension is a mark of the great work, service and diligence that this school provides to the area.