MTU to act as wool council R&I Hub

Apr 16, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry is acting as the initial research and innovation hub for the newly founded Irish Grown Wool Council.

The first Irish Grown Wool Council was selected at a Stakeholders Meeting, in Athlone Springs Hotel on Wednesday, 5th April.

This group aims to bring together stakeholders from both sides of the border to focus on improving the Irish wool sector.

The R&I Hub in Tralee will provide research, development and innovation support to farmers, sole traders, enterprises and those wishing to make best use of this natural Irish grown resource.

