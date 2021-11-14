Advertisement
News

MTU named Ireland's top technological university

Nov 14, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
MTU named Ireland's top technological university MTU named Ireland's top technological university
Share this article

The MTU has been named as Ireland's top technological university.

The Sunday Times University Guide, published today, ranks the Munster Technological University in seventh place of all higher education institutions in Ireland.

That ranks it ahead of all current institutes of technology, as well as the other two technological universities.

Advertisement

The MTU also received the guide's University of the Year for Covid Impact award, for work by the former CIT on illustrations to show the value of face masks for limiting the spread of the virus.

President of the MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, said the establishment of the University has been an unqualified success and she is delighted that this has been recognised by the Sunday Times.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus