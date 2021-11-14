MTU named Ireland's top technological university

The MTU has been named as Ireland's top technological university.

The Sunday Times University Guide, published today, ranks the Munster Technological University in seventh place of all higher education institutions in Ireland.

That ranks it ahead of all current institutes of technology, as well as the other two technological universities.

The MTU also received the guide's University of the Year for Covid Impact award, for work by the former CIT on illustrations to show the value of face masks for limiting the spread of the virus.

President of the MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, said the establishment of the University has been an unqualified success and she is delighted that this has been recognised by the Sunday Times.