Advertisement
News

MTU Kerry continues mentoring programme

Oct 1, 2023 17:26 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry continues mentoring programme
Share this article

Twelve women from the travelling community have returned to MTU Kerry to continue their education.

This is a part of MTU’s Mentoring and Advocacy Programme, students will learn tools and coping strategies to deal with the challenges and stressful situations they may face throughout their mentoring or advocacy work.

In 2021, these women completed an inaugural Special Purpose Award at level 6 (Certificate in Mentoring in Education)

Advertisement

This course was designed for travellers by travellers as part of MTU’s Programme for Access to Higher Education.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

39 adults accessed emergency accommodation at the end of August
Advertisement
Autumn Talks returns to Killarney for first time since pandemic
New car registrations in Kerry up 7% on last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Women's Super League season underway
39 adults accessed emergency accommodation at the end of August
Kingdom rower into 1/4s
Kilflynn feature won by Tree Top Tyson
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus