MTU Kerry continues mentoring programme

Twelve women from the travelling community have returned to MTU Kerry to continue their education.

This is a part of MTU’s Mentoring and Advocacy Programme, students will learn tools and coping strategies to deal with the challenges and stressful situations they may face throughout their mentoring or advocacy work.

In 2021, these women completed an inaugural Special Purpose Award at level 6 (Certificate in Mentoring in Education)

This course was designed for travellers by travellers as part of MTU’s Programme for Access to Higher Education.