MTU Kerry confirmed as host for ISAPA 2025 event

Munster Technological University has been confirmed as host of a major international adapted physical activity symposium.

ISAPA is held every second year, to provide physical activity professionals - the opportunity to share industry knowledge, experience, and service delivery.

MTU Kerry was announced as the 2025 host, during the 2023 event recently in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Up to 600 delegates will attend this first-of-its-kind conference in Ireland

The ISAPA symposium is scheduled to take place in MTU Kerry’s North Campus in June 2025.