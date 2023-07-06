Advertisement
News

MTU Kerry confirmed as host for ISAPA 2025 event

Jul 6, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry confirmed as host for ISAPA 2025 event MTU Kerry confirmed as host for ISAPA 2025 event
Share this article

Munster Technological University has been confirmed as host of a major international adapted physical activity symposium.

ISAPA is held every second year, to provide physical activity professionals - the opportunity to share industry knowledge, experience, and service delivery.

MTU Kerry was announced as the 2025 host, during the 2023 event recently in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Advertisement

Up to 600 delegates will attend this first-of-its-kind conference in Ireland

The ISAPA symposium is scheduled to take place in MTU Kerry’s North Campus in June 2025.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus