MTU Kerry campus unaffected by data breach

Feb 7, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University is continuing as normal, after an IT breach at the Cork campus.

The University announced last evening that the Cork campuses will be closed for today and tomorrow due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage.

This includes the cancellation of all part-time and full-time classes across its five Cork campuses.

The MTU has confirmed to Radio Kerry that the Kerry campus remains unaffected by the data breach.

Classes at MTU Kerry continue as normal, and the investigation into what happened at the Cork campuses is ongoing.

