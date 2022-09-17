MTU in the process of applying for official recognition for Social care courses

Munster Technological University has confirmed to students that it’s currently in the process of applying for official recognition of its two social care programmes in Kerry and Cork.

It comes after hundreds of students in social care courses have been told there’s no guarantee their degrees will secure the required professional accreditation to work in the sector.

A new social care workers register is due to open in November of next year.

Under this, new entrants must have an approved qualification in order to work in the sector.

Students who returned to social care courses in recent days, were told that if their programmes did not get approval, alternative options may include working within the sector for two years.

Universities advised students that while they are applying to Coru - the regulator for health and social care professionals - there are no guarantees that their programmes will be approved.

The students will not find out whether their degrees will secure the necessary accreditation until next year.

Under current regulations, only a person who has been practising in the profession for a minimum of two years out of the previous five - by November of next year - may be deemed qualified, if they successfully complete a competency test.

However, under a Bill currently before the Oireachtas, the period to gain the necessary experience could be extended to November 2025.

Coru says the means are necessary to the protection of the public - to ensure all registered health and social care professions meet the required education and training standards.

