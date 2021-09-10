Advertisement
MTU courses will help address staffing shortages in hospitality industry

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Two new courses being run at the Munster Technological University will help address staffing shortages within the hospitality industry.

That's according to head of section at the hotel, culinary arts and tourism department at the Munster Technological University's Kerry campus, TJ O'Connor.

The Tralee campus will host a certificate in culinary skills and retail food service operations - both are fully funded Springboard+ programmes.

Mr O'Connor says businesses will benefit from these courses, along with individuals, as it establishes a connection between businesses and potential employees:

The deadline for entries is September 13th and further information can be found here.

