MTU allocated €3.45 million in funding

Nov 11, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The Munster Technological University has been allocated almost €3.5 million in government funding.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, has announced over €23 million in funding for Ireland’s five technological universities.

The funding will be used in areas such as digital infrastructure, building capacity in research, and improving governance and systems integration.

The MTU will receive €3.45 million, as part of the government’s transformation funding.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

