The Community Development plan for Moyvane 2024-2029 is being launched this week.

It aims to provide a number of actions, including upgrading waste water treatment systems, provide social housing for older people, and develop a community hub.

Kieran Kennelly, project manager of the Moyvane Community Development plan, says it has 26 themes which are already being progressed.

The plan is being launched tomorrow evening - Friday March 1st – by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister, Norma Foley - at 7.30pm in the Marian Hall, Moyvane.

Mr Kennelly outlines the projects ambitions to bring positive and sustainable growth to the area.