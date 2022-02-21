Motorsport Ireland conducting full investigation into fatal Castleisland rally accident

Motorsport Ireland is conducting a full investigation into the accident that claimed the life of a man competing in a rally in the Castleisland area.

A man, who is aged in his 20s and understood to be from Cork, was competing in the Killarney Forestry Rally yesterday.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, and passed away last night.

The accident occurred around 3pm yesterday in Mount Eagle, which is between Cordal and Brosna.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was airlifted to hospital; another man who was a passenger in the car and is also in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at fourth stage of the rally and the remainder of the event was halted.

Motorsport Ireland says it's deeply saddened by the death and say Killarney and District Motor Club are liaising with his family.

The group says the entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family and friends of the young man, to members of Killarney and District Motor Club and everyone involved with organising yesterday's event, who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.