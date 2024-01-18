Gardaí are warning motorists to take extra care on the county's roads this morning, as snowfalls overnight - followed by freezing conditions - is making driving conditions difficult.

Kerry County Council says all routes on the Winter Maintenance Plan were treated by council crews last evening, and again at 3am this morning.

Snow ploughs were deployed to ensure access is maintained on all main routes around the county.

The Conor Pass is currently impassable due to freezing temperatures and should be avoided; while Gardaí in Listowel say the roads arond Lisselton and Ballylongford are particularly dangerous.

The County Bounds, the N21 and the N22 are reported to be passable with care, but many local and regional roads, particularly on high ground and in sheltered areas, are extremely slippery this morning.

Farmers' Bridge road is very icy this morning and should be avoided.

A gritter will treat road shortly, but motorists are advised to use the N70 main road in the meantime.

