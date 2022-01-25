Advertisement
News

Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over past two years

Jan 25, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over past two years Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over past two years
Share this article

Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over the past two years.

This is according to An Garda Siochana, which keeps records of the number of fixed charge notices issued for various offences in the division. Many offence types, including many road traffic offences, are dealt with by issuing a fixed charge notice or fixed charge penalty.

This offers an opportunity to pay a fine during a 56-day period in order to avoid prosecution.

Advertisement

During 2020 and 2021, there were 7,034 notices issued for speeding in the Kerry Garda Division.

However, some motorists do not pay the fixed charge notice and instead receive court summons.

Over the two-year period, motorists in Kerry paid €612,240 for speeding offences, which accounts for over 60% of all money collected for road traffic offences in the county.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus