Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over past two years

Motorists in Kerry spent over €600,000 on speeding fines over the past two years.

This is according to An Garda Siochana, which keeps records of the number of fixed charge notices issued for various offences in the division. Many offence types, including many road traffic offences, are dealt with by issuing a fixed charge notice or fixed charge penalty.

This offers an opportunity to pay a fine during a 56-day period in order to avoid prosecution.

During 2020 and 2021, there were 7,034 notices issued for speeding in the Kerry Garda Division.

However, some motorists do not pay the fixed charge notice and instead receive court summons.

Over the two-year period, motorists in Kerry paid €612,240 for speeding offences, which accounts for over 60% of all money collected for road traffic offences in the county.