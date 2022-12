Gardaí and Kerry County Council are urging motorists to travel with care this morning.

Tralee Gardaí has issued a notice for motorists to avoid Farmers Bridge, Bracker O’Regan Road, the Tralee to Fenit road and Abbeydorney Village.

They remind road users to use caution on all minor routes and only travel if necessary.

Kerry County Council has treated priority routes but rainfall has led to icy surfaces in some areas.