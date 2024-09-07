Advertisement
News

Motorists advised of roads closures to facilitate series of events throughout Kerry

Sep 7, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised of roads closures to facilitate series of events throughout Kerry
Motorists are being advised to be aware of roads closures that are in place to facilitate a series of events today.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council Frank Hartnett says hundreds of cyclists are attending events in the county today.

The council has approved a number of road closures for these events.

Throughout today the Dingle Marathon, The Lost Sheep Triathalon and the L’Etape Ireland 2024 cycling event are all taking place.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council Frank Hartnett says Kerry is welcoming hundreds of cyclists and runners to these events.

He says road closures are essential for these events to run safely and successfully.

Kerry County Council is urging motorists to check for road closure notices, plan their journey ahead of time, follow signposted detours and obey the signals of Gardaí, Civil Defence and event marshals on affected routes.

The L’Etape Ireland 2024 cycling event will see rolling road closures up until 6pm from the N71 Killarney to Molls Gap road to Glencar and from Ballydowney roundabout to Cathedral Cross in Killarney. ( Link this for full closures: http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/letape24.pdf )

The Lost Sheep 2024 Middle Distance Triathlon is taking place in Kenmare and will see the Pier Road, starting from the junction of the N71 and ending at the pier, closed until 4pm. (Link this for full closures: http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/lostsheep2024.pdf )

There’ll also be rolling closures until 3pm for the Dingle Marathon. (Full details of the road closures can be seen here: http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/dingle24.pdf

