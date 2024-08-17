Kerry County Council propose road closures to facilitate the Dingle Marathon on Saturday the 7th of September 2024

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a number of streets and roads in order to facilitate the upcoming Dingle Marathon.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 7th.

Anyone who wish to make observations on the planned closures must do so by Monday next, August 19th.

People may make submissions by emailing [email protected] or in writing to the administrative officer at the council's roads and transportation department in Tralee.

The following proposed closures apply only to one day - Saturday, September 7th.

It's proposed on Saturday, September 7th from 8.30 am. to 9.15 am, and again from 11 am to 3pm, the Strand Street, junction R559 with the N86 to Milltown Cross, known locally as Steve Kelleher’s Cross, junction R559, would be closed.

From 8.45 am to 10.30 am that day, it's planned that the same Milltown Cross, would be closed to Sayers Cross to facilitate the Dingle Marathon,.

From 9.15 a.m. to 12.30 p.m, the council proposes that the section of road from Sayers Cross to Kruger’s Cross would also be shut to traffic along with Márthain Cross to Dún Chaoin Cross for the same time period.

Between 10am to 1.30pm, it's planned that the road between Kruger's Cross and Brick's Cross would be closed.

And finally, from 10.30 am to 3pm on Saturday September 7th to facilitate the Dingle Marathon, the council proposes closing Brick's Cross to Caherdorgan West Cross and from Emlach East Cross to Ballynane Cross to Milltown Cross, also known as Steve Kelleher's Cross.