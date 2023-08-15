Advertisement
Motorist with no insurance or NCT arrested in Kenmare after drugs also found in car

Aug 15, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Image from the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page
A motorist was arrested in South Kerry after cannabis was found in his car when he was stopped by gardaí.

This driver, a man in his 20s, was stopped in Kenmare by the Kerry Roads Policing Unit, as his car had no tax, insurance, or NCT.

Cannabis was found in his car after it was searched, and the driver failed a road test, having tested positive for cannabis.

The man was arrested and taken to Kenmare garda station, and was later released pending the analysis of a blood test.

The car was detained and the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis.

