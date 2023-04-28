Advertisement
Motorist flees scene after crashing into parked van in Ballybunion

Apr 28, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A motorist fled the scene after crashing their car into a parked van in the early hours of this morning in Ballybunion.

Gardaí say they’re investigating a collision between a car and a parked van just after 2 o’clock this morning on Cliff Road, Ballybunion.

Both vehicles went on fire, and they were extinguished by units of the Fire Service.

Gardaí say no injuries and no other damage to property was reported, and the vehicles involved were removed for technical examination.

The driver of the car did not remain at the scene, and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

 

