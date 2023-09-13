Advertisement
Motor insurance company director says taxi numbers in Kerry haven't kept up with population increase

Sep 13, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The managing director of a motor insurance company says the number of taxi drivers in Kerry has not kept apace with the population's increase.

Jonathan Hehir of insuremytaxi.ie says figures from the National Transport Authority show there are under 490 taxis in Kerry, compared to almost 470 ten years ago.

Between 2016 and 2022, Kerry’s population increased by 2,400.

Jonathan Hehir says this clearly evident on busy weekends in the county, when the number of taxi’s can not keep up with demand.

Mr Hehir believes the high cost of insurance for taxi drivers is a major reason why the numbers have not kept apace.

In response, the National Transport Authority (NTA) says that the figures quoted by insuremytaxi.ie are not reflective of the real situation for two reasons.

Each taxi, hackney or limousine vehicle is licensed to operate nationwide, there are no geographical restrictions attaching.

And, different drivers are permitted and encouraged by NTA to use the same car to provide services.

The NTA says the relevant measure, therefore, is how many drivers are licensed to provide taxi services in Kerry.

It says there are 1,030 drivers who are entitled to stand at ranks or take street hails from intending passengers in the county.

