Advertisement
News

Motion asking for report on amending County Development Plan narrowly defeated

Apr 18, 2024 14:00 By radiokerrynews
Motion asking for report on amending County Development Plan narrowly defeated
Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A motion asking the chief executive of Kerry County Council to write a report to amend the County Development Plan was narrowly defeated this week.

Independent councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Maura Healy-Rae proposed the motion at the monthly meeting of the council.

Under the county development plan, housing development in parts of the greater Killarney area is restricted because these areas are zoned as 'under significant urban pressure'.

Advertisement

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae doesn't accept the basis in the plan that town regeneration needs to happen before out-of-town areas are opened up for housing development.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell told councillors that it was hard to imagine the passing of such a motion without it leading to a ministerial direction or regulatory intervention in response.

Cllr Healy-Rae believes people should be allowed stay in their communities:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry businesses says it’s difficult to source accommodation for their seasonal staff
Advertisement
Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities
Number of taxi licences in Kerry rose by 3% over five-year period
Advertisement

Recommended

Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities
Number of taxi licences in Kerry rose by 3% over five-year period
Kerry councillor appeals to public to be careful as roads will be very busy when weather improves
Man charged with Thomas Dooley murder tells gardaí he is an innocent man
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus