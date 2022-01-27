Mother of CAMHS patient criticises HSE for lack of communication

The mother of a child who was over-medicated despite being discharged from the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, has criticised the communication between the HSE and the families affected by yesterday's report.

Mary's son was prescribed medication for ADHD up until 2020 despite unknowingly being discharged by CAMHS in 2018.

She received a hardcopy of the executive summary along with a link to the full report which was available online.

She says a hardcopy of the full report should have been provided to families before access was made available for media outlets and the general public.

Mary also says that the featured illustrations on the executive summary was belittling and made light of the report.

She also thinks that the scandal could have been avoided if proper resources were invested in the service.