Mother and son killed in Lixnaw double murder-suicide laid to rest

The mother and son killed in the Lixnaw double murder-suicide have been laid to rest.

The funeral for 56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan and 24-year-old Jamie took place this morning in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw.

The mother and son were found in their home on September 7th; Eileen's partner and Jamie's father, Mossie, was found nearby, with a shotgun close to his body; his funeral took place last week.

Lixnaw parish priest, Fr Anthony O’Sullivan and Munster Technological University Chaplain, Fr Donal O’Connor concelebrated the funeral Mass.

In his homily, Lixnaw parish priest, Fr Anthony O’Sullivan acknowledged while we communicate through words, there are times words fail us in expressing the depth of our feelings.

He said that’s how people feel with the tragic deaths of Eileen, Jamie and Mossie, adding words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life.

He prayed for Eileen whom he described as a diligent worker, and Jamie, a skilled welder.

Jamie was due to graduate in January from Munster Technological University with a Higher Certificate in Engineering Technology, after completing his four-year apprenticeship with Liebherr Container Cranes.

His coffin was draped in a Crotta O’Neill’s flag, the club he played hurling with for a number of years.

Jamie’s Massey Ferguson tractor and car were parked outside the church during the funeral.

Fr O’Sullivan said Eileen and Jamie were kind and gentle, and went about their lives with dignity.

He also prayed for their loved ones, to give them strength and hope.

A guard of honour lead the coffins away from the church towards their burial in Kilfeighney cemetery.