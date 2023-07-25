Mortality rates at UHK published in national audit

Mortality rates at University Hospital Kerry have been published as part of a national audit.

The National Office of Clinical Audit (Noca) published its seventh report from the National Audit of Hospital Mortality, which analysed data on mortality in hospitals in 2021.

The data shows the standardised mortality rate for stroke conditions and acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in University Hospital Kerry in 2021 was just above the national average.

The report shows the standardised mortality rate following an admission with a principal diagnosis of heart failure at UHK was in line with the national average.

However, the mortality rate following admission and principal diagnosis of ischaemic stroke is above average at the Tralee-based hospital in 2021.

The mortality rate was above average at UHK for patients admitted who received a principal diagnosis of COPD – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, while the rate was slightly above average for those diagnosed with pneumonia at UHK, according to this report.